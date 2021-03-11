Line 3 Replacement Project Nearing Major Milestones

DULUTH, Minn. – Enbridge Energy says the Line 3 Replacement Project is nearing a major milestone of having 50% of construction completed on the project and is on track for completion in late 2021.

Beginning April 1 work on the Line 3 Replacement Project will pause for roughly 2 months due to seasonal restrictions.

“Winter construction has gone very well, and the project is on track for completion late this year,” said Barry Simonson Director of Line 3 mainline construction. “This is a planned two-month hiatus and most pipeline workers will begin coming back to the project in May, with construction restarting on or around June 1. Depending on the type of work they do, some workers may move on to other projects. Others are using this time to be with their families.”

“Facilities construction will continue on the project’s pump stations during this time,” said Randy Rice Director of Line 3 facilities construction. “We have been moving the last of our control buildings into place, and work at all eight pump station facilities is either on or ahead of schedule.”

Enbridge says crews continue to work on trenching, coating, stringing, welding, lowering, and backfilling, as well as stabilizing construction areas in anticipation of the spring hiatus.

The final phases of the restoration project are currently planned for the summer and fall of this year.

Enbridge Energy says replacing Line 3 has also provided critical economic benefits for northern Minnesota counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members – including creating 5,200 family-sustaining construction jobs, and millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues.