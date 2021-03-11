Local Teen Organizes Food Giveaway at Superior YMCA

SUPERIOR, Wis.– In Superior, a teenager has gotten creative to get free food to people in need during pandemic.

Veronica Acurero, a 7th grader from Superior Middle School partnered with food distributors and local organizations like the YMCA to package up dozens of bags of free food featuring a variety of items from different cultures.

“Anyone who wants it can come because i know that right now during the pandemic, it’s been a really, really hard time for people and so we’re just saying if somebody needs it, come get it,” said Acurero.

65 additional bags of food were also given to a shelter. Another distribution day is scheduled for this Saturday 10-2 p.m. in the parking lot at the YMCA in Superior and on Thursdays from 4-8 p.m.