More Business for Pizza Shops Because of Snow Storm

With the snowstorm, one local pizza place says it’s been busier for deliveries as more people want to stay home.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the snowstorm, one local pizza place says it’s been busier for deliveries as more people want to stay home. Management at VIP Pizza says it’s not unusual as they usually see a higher call volume during bad weather.

“People are pretty good about it,” said Mechelle Nelson, the manager at VIP Pizza. “So you know, they’re usually pretty, they tip pretty nice. And you know, usually make sure they have everything shoveled and plowed for us when we get there so it’s nice.”

VIP Pizza says overall business has been good since the pandemic began with customers taking advantage of their contactless delivery.