One Year Later, UMD Women’s Basketball Return to Site of Their 2020 Season Shutdown

Tip-off Friday between the Bulldogs and the Lady Hornets is set for 8:45 p.m.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Wednesday, the UMD women’s basketball team arrived at the campus of the University of Central Missouri where the first round of the NCAA tournament will take place.

It’s the same place they were last year when the pandemic flipped the sports world upside down and caused all events to be cancelled. The Bulldogs spoke Thursday and they plan on blocking out the memories of how their season abruptly ended last year.

The Bulldogs will open the NCAA regional round against Emporia State, who rank among the top teams in the country in three point attempts, something UMD doesn’t see a lot of in the NSIC.

