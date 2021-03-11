Pandemic Hits One Year Anniversary, Health Officials Update on Current Trends

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – On this pandemic anniversary, we caught up with a St. Louis County health leader to learn more about where the county sits right now.

Currently, cases are trending downward.

In November, there were about 330 cases reported per day in St. Louis County while right now, there are about 15 to 22 cases reported per day.

In total, St. Louis County has had just over 15,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re still seeing community transmission,” said Amy Westbrook, the St. Louis County Public Health Director. “It’s certainly below the threshold that we’re concerned about, which is great. But what we truly want to see is a decrease in severe illness and deaths.”

Currently, more than 280 deaths have been reported in St. Louis County from COVID.