Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown Tops CEC, Eveleth-Gilbert Outlasts Proctor

The Hawks were victorious at home, while the Golden Bears got a road win over the Rails.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Cole Antcliff and Dominic Thomas each scored twice as the Hermantown boys hockey team defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-1 Thursday night.

Aaron Pionk and Ethan Lund also scored for the Hawks, while Brayden Tyman scored for the Lumberjacks.

In other prep boys hockey action, Eveleth-Gilbert picked up the road win over Proctor 5-3.