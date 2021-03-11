Sidewalk Under the Aerial Lift Bridge Closed Due to Falling Snow and Ice

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth says the east sidewalk underneath the Aerial Lift Bridge is closed until further notice.

Snow and ice from last night’s snowstorm packed the east-facing side of the bridge.

Thursday’s warmer temperatures combined with the wind have loosened the ice and snow causing it to fall from the bridge onto the sidewalk.

The city says the west sidewalk is still open and safe to cross.

“While the impacts from last night’s storm are not as bad as the 2019 blizzard, the snow and ice pack is something that we are watching,” said Dave Campbell, Aerial Lift Bridge supervisor. “Due to falling ice, we are asking the public to use extreme caution when crossing the bridge.”

The east sidewalk will reopen as soon as the ice and snow have melted.