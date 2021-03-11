Snow Blankets Northland, Northland Residents Cleans It Up

Some Duluth residents woke up to a surprise this morning with more than seven inches of snow falling. This all comes less than two weeks from spring.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some Duluth residents woke up to a surprise this morning with more than seven inches of snow falling. This all comes less than two weeks from spring.

A winter storm hit the Northland last night going into this morning. Residents were stuck cleaning up the mess.

Snow blanketed the Northland and people came out to clean it up after yesterday’s snowfall.

Denfeld Resident Christopher Stockland was out snowblowing his sidewalk. He says he’s not surprised at the snow so close to spring.

“Not really,” said Stockland. “I knew that there was a storm coming. I didn’t know we’d get this much snow but it’s going to melt fast so.”

The weather in the Northland has always been unique like this week where it’s warm one day and snowing the next.

No matter what the case, the residents are always prepared.

“Not for Duluth,” said Stockland. “Nothing surprises me when it comes to the weather up here. It’s only the state that I’ve lived in that you get all four seasons in one week.”

Denfeld resident Paul Erickson was also out shoveling his driveway this morning but has a lot more work left to do.

“I’m going to finish it off then I’ve gotta do up front the walk and the sidewalk for the mailman and stuff,” said Erickson, a Duluth resident.

Paul is a snowbird and he was gone for two months in Arizona. He says he likes the sunshine and the golf that more southern states offer.

“I like it here eight months a year,” said Erickson. “It’s the four months that I don’t like it. December through March.”

Saturday is expected to be a little warmer weatherwise.