Snow Cleanup Continues in Duluth Following Spring Storm

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth city crews have had all their plows out in the past 24 hours cleaning up the snow.

Crews expect to have all roads and alleys cleaned up by Friday. The warm temperatures these past few days delivered caused a lot of runoff that washed away the old salt and sand sitting on the roads this winter.

“It’s been great for them. They did need to take things a little bit slower just because of the infrastructure thaw that we saw, they’re not wanting to damage any streets and so they’ll continue those efforts,” said Kate Van Daele, Public Information Officer for the City of Duluth.

The city wants residents to make sure they dig out fire hydrants to help out firefighters find them in case of an emergency.