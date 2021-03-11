St. Scholastica Skier Emil Book Bratbak Earns All-American Honors

JACKSON, N.H. – Thursday, St. Scholastica’s Emil Book Bratbak became the Saints’ second-ever All-American skier on the first day of the NCAA Ski Championships.

The junior finished in 10th place in the 10K classic race, the second best finish at nationals in program history. On the women’s side, CSS had three first timers compete, with Grand Rapids native Emma Stertz leading the way, finishing in 27th.

The championships will conclude on Saturday with the freestyle races.