St. Scholastica’s Nick Carlson Named UMAC Basketball Player of the Year, Dave Staniger Earns Coach of the Year Honors

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, St. Scholastica junior guard Nick Carlson was been named UMAC Player of the Year. The South Ridge High School alum was sixth in the conference in scoring and second in field goal percentage.

Also, Saints head coach Dave Staniger was named Coach of the Year after leading his team to an undefeated regular season in their final year in the UMAC. Forward Jack Silgen was also named to the all-conference first team.