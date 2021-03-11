UMD Students Have Fun In Snow

DULUTH, Minn. – Some UMD students had some fun today at the expense of the recent snowfall.

After moving the snow on their driveway, two roommates snowboarded down it.

Kamie is a student at UMD and said she and her roommates didn’t expect the weather to turn out like this.

“We all didn’t think it would snow this much and especially that it’s getting warmer out and all the snow is coming in, yeah,” said Kamie Ashanti, a UMD student. “Didn’t think that would happen. It’s a drag.”

Another student at UMD says she expected rain in the forecast, not snow, but she’s glad it did because she’s been trying to get her other roommates to snowboard in this weather.

“We’ve been trying to teach the other two what it’s like and having some fun out on here in our driveway and stuff,” said Lauren Pulvemacher, a UMD student. “It’s always fun to see them wipe out and myself wipe out as well.”

A neighbor came over and also helped the roommates clear the snow.