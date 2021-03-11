UMD’s Gabbie Hughes, Anna Klein Receive Team USA Camp Invites

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Gabbie Hughes and Anna Klein have been invited to take part in the upcoming U.S. Women’s National Team Evaluation Camp.

The pair are the top two scorers on the Bulldogs team and will join former UMD alums Sydney Brodt and Maddie Rooney. The camp will be used to select the women’s national team that will compete at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championships in May. The camp itself will take place March 24th down in Blaine.