UWS Men’s Hockey Team to Face D3 Powerhouse UW-Stevens Point in WIAC Title Game

With no Division III national tournament this season, Friday night's game will be the final one of the season for UWS.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wednesday, the WIAC made a stunning announcement that the men’s hockey semi-finals between UW-Superior and UW-River Falls was cancelled. And due to COVID protocols, the Yellowjackets would advance to the championship game. The team says it’s not the way they wanted it to play out, but it is what it is.

UWS will now get set set to take on national powerhouse UW-Stevens Point, who are making their eight straight appearance in the WIAC title game. The Pointers have also won two Division III national titles in the past four seasons. The ‘Jackets played just one game against them in the regular season, a 5-3 road loss a month ago.

“For us to get to where we want to be, you got to go through those teams. All in all, man for man, I’m excited to see what our guys have and I know what we’re capable of. I think it’s going to be a great game. I think it’s going to be a hard-fought game. And I truly believe the best team in the WIAC is going to win the championship,” head coach Rich McKenna said.

“It’s the final dance at prom night. It’s the final straw, whatever analogies you want to say. But it’s game time tomorrow. We show up to the rink tomorrow and we win a hockey game, 60 minutes and we’re champions. This championship would mean that we sacrificed everything to get there and the culmination of it all would be an amazing feeling,” said forward Ty Proffitt.

Puck drop at the K.B. Willett Arena in Stevens Point is set for 7 p.m.