UWS Volleyball Team Tops Northland College to Stay Undefeated

With the win, the Yellowjackets improve to 4-0 on the season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In their first home conference game of the season, the UW-Superior volleyball team defeated Northland College 3-1 Thursday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Kaylin Plautz and Alexie Pryd combined for 29 kills, while Megan Holz had 45 set assists. The LumberJills were paced by Justine Litherland, who had 10 kills.