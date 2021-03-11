Welding Program Encourages Female Applicants

DULUTH, Minn.– Some Duluth-based organizations have teamed up to work on bridging the gender gap in certain male-dominated career paths.

Through the Fired Up About Welding program, Altec and Lake Superior College are teaming up to offer free welding courses for women in the area. The program’s founder says she hopes this incentive can show women they are welcome in this industry, too.

“My past has been a lot of struggles being a female welder and really just didn’t want to have other students or females have to go through that just making it so that it’s more acceptable and open,” said program founder Lyndsay Barrett.

“Try and get into this class because this class is the reason that I fell in love with welding is because I wasn’t even sure if I would be good at it if I wanted to do it. But then I took this class and fell in love with it,” said Altec welder Abbi Lundberg.

To get involved with the program, contact nicole.okstad@lsc.com