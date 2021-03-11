Wisconsin DHS Announces Next Groups Eligibile for COVID Vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility starting March 29 to anyone 16 or older with common pre-existing health conditions, including being overweight or pregnant, or having high blood pressure, asthma or cancer, officials announced Thursday.

The state Department of Health Services released a long list of qualifying conditions to get vaccinated later this month, including cerebrovascular disease; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cystic fibrosis; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; a weakened immune system from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines; liver disease; and neurologic conditions, such as dementia.

“Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in vaccinations and we are excited to open up eligibility to more Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “I know this past year has been rough for everyone and I want to thank folks for stepping up and doing their part to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19. We urge those eligible and at highest risk to get vaccinated because each shot in arms means we are one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life.”

People who don’t have pre-existing conditions or who haven’t otherwise qualified yet to get vaccinated are expected to become eligible sometime in May, the health department said.

The expansive broadening of eligibility is expected to cover about 2 million more people. Because so many more people are going to be eligible, vaccinators may need to prioritize those who are at a higher risk, such as people with two or more conditions, older people, or those in communities that are disproportionately affected by the virus, the health department said.