Businesses Respond to Loosened Restrictions

DULUTH, Minn. – As restrictions continue to be loosened, Duluth bars and restaurants are breathing a sigh of relief.

Both Duluth Grill and Bent Paddle are businesses impacted by the recent announcement and they are excited and hopeful for what the future brings.

Management at Duluth Grill says that the past year has been a rollercoaster of a ride due to the pandemic but there have been some positive changes made to the restaurant, including a partial indoor remodel along with the use of an outdoor patio.

However, they have had staffing issues and are currently at half of what the team was back in 2019.

Since foodservice workers are now able to get the vaccine, the Duluth Grill hopes more workers and customers come back to the restaurant.

“We’re extremely hopeful,” said Dan LeFebvre, a managing partner at Duluth Grill. “I mean, as the vaccinations kind of rolled out, we started to see a lot of our regulars coming back. Excited to see them again after a good year. A lot of people that have been eating out in the parking lot coming in and feeling safe to come in.”

At Bent Paddle, staff there is focusing on their outdoor experience as well as balancing their indoor experience.

They hope that these new rules will help people to gather in a more normal way.

They say it’s also been great to see their workers get on the list for the first round of vaccinations.

“But I’m thankful at the end of the day that Minnesota has been a leader in safety and that we have been able to follow those guidelines and keep our guests safe and our staff safe,” said Pepin Young, the director of taproom and retail operations at Bent Paddle.

Duluth Grill is actively looking for people in the kitchen and in front of the house. If you’re interested, visit the restaurant’s website.