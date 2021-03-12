CSS Women’s Hockey Blanks Concordia Wisconsin in Game One of NCHA Semifinals

The Saints got goals from Rachel Anderson, Ashley Healy, Allie Bussey, Abby Pohlkamp and Lily Holtz.

DULUTH, Minn. – A three-goal third period would put the game out of reach as the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team knocked off Concordia Wisconsin 5-0 Friday night in Game One of the Slaats Cup semifinals.

The Saints got goals from Rachel Anderson, Ashley Healy, Allie Bussey, Abby Pohlkamp and Lily Holtz. Lori Huseby finished with 20 saves in net.

CSS will take on the Falcons Saturday in Game Two of the NCHA semifinals. Puck drop at Mars Lakeview Arena is set for 5 p.m.