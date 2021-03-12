DECC Anticipating Hopeful Future

DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning April 1st, seated outdoor venues can allow up to 10,000 people at their venues while seated indoor venues can allow up to 3,000 people. With these restrictions loosening, management at places like the DECC is hopeful for the future, bringing in big events that can draw in more revenue to the site.

“It’s exciting,” aid Roger Reinert, the interim executive director at the DECC. “It’s challenging because it forces us to be in our next step of growth in moving forward but that’s an awesome, exciting challenge to have.”

One of the bigger upcoming events happening at the DECC will be this Sunday with the Duluth Wedding Show.