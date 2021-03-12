Duluth East Boys Hockey Shuts Down Season After Positive COVID Test

The Greyhounds wrap up their season with a 6-8-2 record.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys hockey team is shutting down its season due to a positive COVID-19 case on the team.

The Greyhounds had two more games left on their regular season schedule, including a game on Friday night against Duluth Denfeld. The Greyhounds wrap up their season with a 6-8-2 record.

The announcement would impact the Hermantown hockey team, who hosted Duluth East earlier this week. Out of an abundance of caution, the Hawks canceled their game on Friday night against Gentry Academy, who are ranked second in Class A.

The Hawks will go into the section 7A tournament as the No. 1 seed.