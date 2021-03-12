Duluth Wolfpack’s Tommy Smyth, John Butler Sign NLIs

Tommy Smyth will play for Elmhurst University, while John Butler will suit up for North Central College.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Duluth Wolfpack lacrosse players signed their National Letters of Intent Friday afternoon.

Tommy Smyth will play for Elmhurst University, while John Butler will suit up for North Central College. The two schools both play in the Colllege Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, which means the current co-captains will soon be rivals.

“I’ve been playing with him for as long as I’ve played and we’ve grown up together, we’ve competed for positions together and then later I’ll be playing against him and that will just be so special,” said Smyth.

“We’ve grown so much together and so it’s awesome being here and sharing this moment with him. It’s going to be so competitive, it’s going to be an awesome time playing him in college, hopefully I’ll get the better of him,” Butler said.

Smyth, Butler and the Wolfpack will return to the field in April.