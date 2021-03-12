Iron Range Businesses React to Capacity Increase

"I think that's an excellent win for restaurants and bars. I'm extremely happy to be at that capacity now," Sawmill Saloon Owner, Alyssa Horan says.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Several local businesses on the Iron Range gathered at the Sawmill Saloon and Restaurant in Virginia to voice their concerns about how the pandemic has impacted their revenue.

“Turning of the dials came as a surprise which is hard to plan for. Businesses have a plan. They have their own plan and Minnesota should have a plan on which they should hang their plans on,” District 6A Representative, Julie Sandstede says.

With the governor’s recent announcement, members of the hospitality and restaurant industry are looking forward to people coming back.

“I think that’s an excellent win for restaurants and bars. I’m extremely happy to be at that capacity now,” Sawmill Saloon Owner, Alyssa Horan says.

But owners of restaurants like Horan say there needs to be better communication between legislators and businesses.

“We need the ability to order in product and have the ability for scheduling purposes. That allows us the weekend to make us ready to go,” Horan says.

And that’s just what state representatives like Julie Sandstede are trying to do in her district.

“The good news is that we are headed in the right direction. The vaccines are increasing. People have had a year to practice mitigation efforts with social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask,” Sandstede says.