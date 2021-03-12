Local Career Expert Weighs in on Extension of Unemployment Benefits

Duluth's CareerForce is Ready and Willing to Help Unemployed Residents Move Forward

DULUTH, Minn. – This week President Biden signed the new American Rescue Plan into law.

The 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus plan includes money for unemployment benefits through Sept. 6, 2021.

Locally, St. Louis County reports 3,500 residents continue to file for weekly unemployment benefits, which are down significantly from the peak of 15,000 workers when the pandemic first began.

Those that qualify will receive an additional $300 weekly benefit.

The director of CareerForce in Duluth says while the extension is a lifeline for many in Duluth, it could be time to think about moving forward with a new opportunity.

“We continue to encourage people to look for work, to think about what their next steps are. We know that a lot of folks who were laid off have been waiting to be called back. Those who haven’t been recalled maybe need to think about their Plan B, and what’s going to come next,” said Elena Foshay, director of CareerForce.

Current jobs with openings in Duluth include CNA and LPN positions, manufacturing jobs at Cirrus, construction, and even temporary summer jobs with the City of Duluth.

To learn more about how CareerForce can help move you forward, click here.