Local Girl Scout Raising Money for Camping Trips

DULUTH, Minn.– One Duluth Girl Scout is setting a big goal to try and do some good for her troop.

Rosalie is from Girl Scout Troop 4240. She’s trying to sell 5,000 boxes of cookies to help send her troop to horse camp and swim camp.

She’s been selling cookies at the end of her driveway along north shore drive between Ryan and Homestead Roads. And she’s excited to try and meet that high goal.

“In horse camp, I’ll be riding horses and feeding them and getting them ready,” said Rosalie. “But swim camp I haven’t been to yet, so I don’t know what we’re going to do, probably some swimming stuff.”

“We are raising money of course to further girl scouts and help them do some fun stuff this summer but it’s also teaching entrepreneurship as well,” said Quay Flom, Rosalie’s mother.

Rosalie will be out selling those cookies at the end of her driveway this Saturday and Sunday.