MSHSL Plans to Increase Fan Attendance at State Tournament

Following Governor Walz's announcement on Friday, the MSHSL said that the new capacity limits could allow more fans to be in attendance for the hockey and basketball state semifinals and finals.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – On Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made multiple big announcements, including restrictions on fan attendance at future sporting events.

Beginning April 1, venues with a normal capacity of over 500 will be allowed to host additional spectators. Outdoor venues can add an additional 25 percent of their capacity with a limit of 10,000 people. Indoor events can add an additional 15 percent of their capacity but will be limited to 3,000 spectators.

Locally, AMSOIL Arena will not be hosting this year’s section 7A and 7AA boys hockey tournaments because they will be all wrapped up before the rollbacks go into effect. Therefore, the higher seeds will host each matchup throughout the entire tournament, which will begin on March 18.

In regards to the state tournaments for hockey and basketball, the MSHSL released a statement saying that the new capacity limits could allow more fans to be in attendance for the semifinals and finals. However, according to the statement, priority will be given to spectators closet to the athletes and schools participating in the tournament.

The league added that they are engaged in discussions to adjust plans and protocols and more information will be released at a later time.