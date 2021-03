Prep Basketball: Home Court Wins for Duluth Marshall Girls, Hermantown, Cromwell-Wright Boys

The Marshall girls, Hermantown boys and Cromwell boys were all winners on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Gianna Kneepkens finished with 47 points as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team defeated Pine City 75-55 Friday night.

In boys basketball action, Hermantown snapped a three-game skid with a win over Duluth Denfeld 72-56, and Cromwell-Wright got the best of Floodwood 74-48.