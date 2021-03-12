Restrictions Loosened at Salons

With changes coming to salons where they won’t have to deal with capacity limits, some local owners say it will be a big help to their business.

DULUTH, Minn. – With changes coming to salons where they won’t have to deal with capacity limits, some local owners say it will be a big help to their business.

At Rue 48 in Canal Park, owners say they’ve been taking extra precautions to help keep people safe and comfortable no matter how many people can be in the business at once. Management adds they are getting a bit busier now that most clients are starting to get vaccinated.

“I think it’s just a matter of trying to get the customers in and them feeling better about coming in than us,” said Susan Maki, the owner of Rue 48. “We’ve been doing this since last June, since we reopened, and we’re just ready to get busy again. We’re waiting to see people. We love people.”

Management at Rue 48 says the pandemic has also been challenging at times. Some days when it’s slow, they have shortened the hours and closed early, especially in months like December and January.