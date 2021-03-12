Special Teams Will Be Key for UMD Men’s Hockey Match-Up Against WMU in NCHC Quarterfinals

The Bulldogs will take on Western Michigan, who are currently riding a five-game win streak, which includes a sweep over UMD one month ago.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday night, one of the best college hockey tournaments in the entire country dropped the puck in Grand Forks as the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in officially underway. The UMD men’s hockey team will be in action Saturday night and they’ll start things off against the hottest team in the conference.

The Bulldogs will take on Western Michigan, who are currently riding a five-game win streak, which includes a sweep over UMD one month ago. Earlier in the season, the Bulldogs did sweep the Broncos at Amsoil Arena. And the big difference in each series was special teams.

“In that series here, we were 4 for 10 on power play, right? I think they were 1 for 7. And when we played there, they were 3 for 6 and we were 0 for 7. They cut down on the penalties. I thought they played strong defensively and they’re a tough team always,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

“They play quick so always kind of try to counter that and play our game down low and hold pucks, possess pucks. They’re obviously pretty tough to play in that barn, but if we kind of do the right things. play in their zone, make them play defense, we should be all right,” said team captain Noah Cates.

Puck drop for Saturday night’s game at the Ralph is set for 7:37 p.m.