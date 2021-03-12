Substitute Teachers Provide Sense of Support

At Duluth Public Schools, the district hired a pool of floating subs to support the schools, having ten people work the different buildings. They are currently stationed at the elementary schools but are flexible to support wherever the subs are needed.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many schools are back in form of in-person learning. Some districts are providing unique ways to use substitute teachers.

“Our subs are much appreciated,” said John Magas, the superintendent of Duluth Public Schools. “We know that it’s challenging sometimes to step into a situation or an environment where they haven’t been there and they might not have all the same relationships that somebody who’s more permanent has and that we just really appreciate the work that they do.”

Minnesota has also opened its eligibility for getting vaccines and volunteers and subs are able to get them as well. Leaders say it has made a positive impact on substitute pools. The district says they are also always looking for more candidates to help fill out their pool.