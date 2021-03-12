UMD Plans Return to Full On-Campus Operations This Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – University of Minnesota Duluth students will return to full on-campus learning this fall according to a Friday University of Minnesota press release.

“Given projections on the number of Minnesotans who will be vaccinated, and relying on continued guidance from our public health colleagues, we are increasingly reassured that we can bring students, faculty, and staff back to our campuses while effectively minimizing the risk to our community,” said University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel.

Other campuses that will return to fully on-campus operations include Crookston, Morris, Rochester, and the Twin Cities.

The University has been operating in a hybrid model for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the press release, returning to campus learning will be similar to pre-pandemic operations, including coursework and activities, and will remain consistent with state guidance and public health considerations related to the pandemic as the fall semester draws closer.

“I want to reassure all members of our University community that we will continue to closely monitor the status of the pandemic, as well as vaccination rates, throughout this spring and summer,” Gabel said. “Unforeseen changes in the pandemic may cause us to adjust our planning, but for now we are confident that this decision is supported by the trends related to the pandemic, vaccination rates, and the high degree of compliance that Minnesotans overall have shown to reduce the spread of the virus.”