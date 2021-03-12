UWS Men’s Hockey Stuns Stevens Point to Win First-Ever WIAC Championship

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s hockey team went into the third period down 2-1 to UW-Stevens Point. But a pair of third period goals would help them pull off the upset as the Yellowjackets defeated the Pointers 3-2 to win the 2021 WIAC championship.

Coltyn Bates, Chad Lopez and Levi Cudmore would score for UWS, who captured its first WIAC title in program history.