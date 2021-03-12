Walz Announces Big Rollback on COVID-19 Restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Friday morning Gov. Tim Walz announced further easing of COVID-19 restrictions as Minnesota continues to make progress with vaccinations and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 15 Minnesotans can begin safely gathering with more friends and loved ones, supporting Minnesota’s small businesses, and visiting large venues.

“Minnesotans should continue to take simple steps to protect the progress we’ve made, but the data shows that we are beating COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “Our vaccine rollout is leading the nation, the most vulnerable Minnesotans are getting the shot, and it is becoming increasingly more safe to return to our daily lives. The sun is shining brighter.”

According to the governor’s office, nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans and more than 70 percent of seniors have now gotten a vaccination shot.

“This dial turn is possible thanks to all the hard work so many Minnesotans have done,” said Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “At the same time, it’s important to not let our guard down until we’ve finished the job. COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, and we’re seeing the new variants more frequently. We need to keep up the prevention measures like masking, social distancing, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate. Those basic tools – along with the safe and effective vaccines – will help us end this pandemic and get to those brighter days ahead.”

Adjustments beginning Noon on Monday, March 15:

Social gatherings: Up to 50 people outdoors or 15 people for indoor gatherings, both without household limits.

Youth sports: Pod size increasing to 50 for outdoor activities.

Religious services: Remove occupancy limit, but social distancing required.

Celebrations: Follow venue guidance.

Bars and restaurants: Increasing allowable occupancy to 75%, up from 50%, with a limit of 250 people. The limits apply separately indoors and outdoors. Bar seating increases to parties of 4.

Salons/barbers: Removing the occupancy limit, but social distancing required.

Gyms/fitness centers/pools: Increasing allowable occupancy to 50%, up from 25%. Outdoor classes can increase to 50 people.

Entertainment venues: Increasing allowable occupancy to 50%, up from 25%, both indoors and outdoors, with a limit of 250.

As summer nears, the state will adjust guidelines for large venues. All venues can open at 50% capacity up to 250 people

Venues with a normal occupant capacity of over 500 can add additional guests, effective April 1:

Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.

Non-seated outdoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.

Seated indoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 3,000 people.

Non-seated indoor venues can add an additional 10% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 1,500 people.

Additionally, the governor’s office working from home will no longer be required, but will still be strongly recommended. All employers who can accommodate their employees to work from home should continue to do so.

“Today, we can be optimistic about the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting vaccines to Minnesotans,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The hard work and sacrifices the hospitality industry has made are paying off, and today we are able to take an important step toward slowly returning to normal. To keep our economy moving, it’s critical that we all remain vigilant in fighting COVID-19 by masking up and staying safe.”

To read the full Executive Order 21-11 click here.