College Volleyball: Saints, Yellowjackets Get Home Sweeps, Stay Undefeated

UWS and St. Scholastica will face off on Thursday in a battle of undefeated teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica volleyball team returned to home court for the first time since 2019 on Saturday in a big way, sweeping Martin Luther 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-11).

Jessica Remer led the way with 15 kills while Alana Mayry finished with 10. Katie Brostrom finished with 33 assists.

The Saints improve to 3-0 on the season.

Across the bridge, the Wisconsin-Superior volleyball team also had a big day, sweeping Crown College 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-12).

Alexie Pryd led the way with 16 kills while Savanna Renderman had 10. Megan Holz had 34 assists on the day.

UWS improves to 5-0 (3-0 UMAC) for their best start since 2012. Next up, the bridge battle at St. Scholastica on Thursday as both squads enter the match undefeated. First serve from the Reif Gym is set for 7:00 p.m.