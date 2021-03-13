Connor Kelley Scores Game-Winner in Overtime, UMD Men’s Hockey Advances to NCHC Frozen Faceoff Semifinals

Koby Bender scored twice while Kobe Roth, Cole Koepke and Connor Kelley each scored once while Ryan Fanti finished with 32 saves.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Freshman defenseman Connor Kelley scored just over six minutes into overtime to give the third-seeded Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team the 5-4 win over sixth-seeded Western Michigan in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff quarterfinal.

Down 3-2 heading into the third, UMD scored twice to take the lead, then Western Michigan scored with 21 seconds left to send it into overtime. Koby Bender scored twice while Kobe Roth, Cole Koepke and Connor Kelley each scored once. Jackson Cates finished with two assists while Ryan Fanti made the start in net and made 32 saves.

UMD improves to 14-9-2 on the season and moves on to face second-seed St. Cloud State in the Frozen Faceoff semifinals on Monday. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.