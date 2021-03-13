DFD Sends Reminder for Smoke Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Detectors Ahead of Daylight Saving Time Change

DULUTH, Minn.– As we start turning our clocks back tonight for daylight savings time, the Duluth Fire Department is reminding people to check on some other important household safety devices.

Fire officials say it’s important for everyone to check or replace batteries inside smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Batteries need to be changed every 6 months to make sure the detectors are working properly and keep you safe in an emergency.

Daylight savings time they say is a good time to do a quick sweep.

“When you change out your clocks, change out your batteries,” said Duluth Fire Captain Lisa Consie. “Smoke detectors are what save people from fires and alert them when there are fires in their home. So if they’re not working, they can’t alert home owners to get out.”

DFD officials also say detectors with 10 year battery lives should still be checked routinely to make sure they’re working.