Saints Women’s Hockey Tops Falcons, Advances to Slaats Cup Title Series for Third Straight Year

Emily Sabol, Allie Bussey, Taylor Thompson and Courtney Bloemke all scored while Lori Huseby finished with 21 saves as St. Scholastica stays undefeated.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team used a big second period to get the 4-1 win over Concordia Wisconsin to sweep the semifinal series and advance to the NCHA Slaats Cup Title Series for the third straight season.

Emily Sabol, Allie Bussey, Taylor Thompson and Courtney Bloemke all scored while Mariah Haedrich finished with two assists. Lori Huseby finished with 21 saves.

The Saints stay undefeated and improve their win streak to a NCAA Division III best 14 games. St. Scholastica now waits to see who they will play in the NCHA championship. The winner of the Adrian-Aurora game on Sunday will head to Mars Lakeview Arena next weekend.