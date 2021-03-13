UMD Junior Haleigh Reindl Achieves All-American Status, Finishes Sixth in 800-Meter Run Final

Reindl achieves All-American status for the second consecutive year.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – UMD junior Haleigh Reindl finished sixth in Saturday’s 800-meter final at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Reindl grabbed third place in Friday’s preliminary to qualify for Saturday’s race, and in doing so, she attained All-American status for the second straight year.

Danielle Kowhley was the last UMD indoor track and field athlete to attain All-American status in back-to-back years when she did it in 2018 and 2019.