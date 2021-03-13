UMD Women’s Basketball’s Season Ends in NCAA Regional Semifinals

The Bulldogs end their 2020-21 season with a 14-2 record.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team was unable to have some late-game magic on Saturday, as Nebraska-Kearney got the 65-57 win in the NCAA Central Region semifinals.

Brooke Olson led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds while Sarah Grow finished with 16 points. The Bulldogs finished the day shooting 39.7 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs end their 2020-21 season with a 14-2 record, as well as the NSIC North Regular season title and NSIC Tournament Championship. Head coach Mandy Pearson also picked up her 100th win at UMD on Friday night.