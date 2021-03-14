33rd Annual Wedding Show Fills Ballroom at DECC

Event planners say any way to bring a big event back to Duluth felt like a big step to returning to normal again.

DULUTH, Minn.- The DECC hosted one of its busiest events since the pandemic began, with the 33rd Annual Duluth Wedding Show.

Organizers say the event has changed a lot due to the pandemic. For example, this year there was no wedding gown fashion show.

Instead local brides and grooms past and present partnered with bridal shops, walking around modeling different looks.

Event planners with Lundeen Productions say any way to bring a big event back to Duluth felt like a big step to returning to normal again.

“We were obviously worried about how things were gonna look but working with so many great people we were able to put together a plan to make sure couples can plan their weddings but we can also provide a safe event for our community,” said Kynze Lundeen, Vice President of Lundeen Productions.

Meanwhile the show featured more than 50 dress, venue, decoration vendors, and DJs.

They said after losing weddings to the pandemic, having the wedding show was a nice sign that hope is on the horizon for their businesses.

“Normal year, I can do 60 events and last year I did 11 events,” said Dean Carlson, owner of Night Magic Productions. “I’ve had a lot of friends whose DJ businesses have actually gone out of business because of that.”

“Two weeks ago we went from having no bookings to all of a sudden that flood gate started opening up again,” he said.

And couples working on plans say it ensures them that the virus won’t keep their big day down.

“You know, ‘have you thought about lighting, have you thought about décor?’ And all of these different things that I don’t even know existed when we got engaged,” said Bride-to-Be Allie Nelson.

Nelson and her Fiance Jonathan Silva were modeling items from Bridal Rose. “Like I’m gonna be putting on my wedding dress soon and it just feels so much more real,” Nelson said.

Jonathan and Allie are planning to get married next year.

And according to Lundeen, even though all of the weddings being planned there were far from “normal” in size or activities, more couples are focusing on the union than the reception.

“People are so used to these big budgeted weddings but I think the pandemic has helped them see what the actual meaning of a wedding and love is about,” she said.