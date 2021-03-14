Dubh Linn Brew Pub Ready for St. Patrick’s Day with Restrictions Loosening in Minnesota Monday

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota’s loosened restrictions take effect on Monday — just in time For St. Patrick’s Day in Duluth.

Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub in Downtown Duluth is hosting an in-person family friendly event starting at 11:00 Wednesday morning with live music, corned beef and cabbage made from scratch, and more.

Owner Mike Maxim says after a year stuck inside he’s excited the 15 year tradition can continue at the pub, despite the odds.

“It’s something that we’re used to getting back a little more into kind of the tradition that we’ve had over all the years is really exciting to everybody,” said Maxim.

“And we’ve had a number of calls, just with people looking to reattach to some of that normalcy,” he said.

For those who still may not be comfortable celebrating in person, maxim says carryout will be available for the Irish dinners again.

Maxim also says social distancing will be in effect, and the bar will be at no more than 75% capacity to comply with the Governor’s new orders.