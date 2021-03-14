Grandma’s Using Other Races to Prepare for 2021 Marathon During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– As Grandma’s Marathon plans to return this summer, staff are working to try and keep the event going during the pandemic.

Those with the race say doing smaller events through the fall and spring have helped them plan out safety measures. Runners will be sent out in waves to keep distance and no fans will be in attendance.

The recent loosening of restrictions have organizers optimistic for the summer even if it won’t look the same.

“It’s going to look different. And that’s what we’re trying to get across,” said Zach Schneider, Marketing and Public Relations Director, Grandma’s. “This will not be a traditional Grandma’s Marathon weekend. There is parts of the event that will either be changed or completely cancelled.”

The 45th Annual Grandma’s Marathon race is scheduled for June 19th.