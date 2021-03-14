Local Gyms and Fitness Centers Ready for Expanded Capacity

DULUTH, Minn.– Governor Walz’s easing of restrictions on places gyms and fitness centers will take effect on Monday. It will take them from 25 percent capacity up to 50 percent.

Those at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center on Rice Lake Road are excited to welcome more people back inside.

Recent restrictions have been tough for their fitness center. Now with the statement from Walz and more vaccinations, management there says people are coming back to the gym.

“We’re extremely relieved to see the loosening up of restrictions,” said Doug Lotheneach, part Owner and Manager of the Duluth Indoor Sports Center. “Every day now we’ve been seeing people coming back to the gym because of vaccinations. They feel comfortable coming to gyms and fitness centers.”

Capacity for the center’s indoor recreation venues like its tennis and volleyball courts will go up an extra 10 percent April 1.