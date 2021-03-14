Members of Fennessy Family Continue Don’s Legacy with 4K Race

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– The St. Fennessy 4K returned to Hermantown for its 8th year running, inspired by a local man who loved his Irish heritage and supported runners in the Twin Ports.

Kellie Luedloff was excited to get back out and run the St. Fennessy 4K on Saturday. Something she’s done every year the race was held.

“Well I’m going to walk today. Run right be a stretch,” said Luedloff. “[Last year] was the first race we had to cancel and it was so disappointing.”

Luedloff is the daughter of Don Fennessy, who the race is named after. Fennessy had spent decades volunteering and serving as a board member for grandma’s marathon before being inducted into their hall of fame in 2004. After his passing in 2011, the St. Fennesy 4K began in 2014 as a way to honor him. The race is held same week as St. Patrick’s Day.

“My dad was 100 percent Irish. And they got married, my mom and dad’s anniversary was on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Luedloff.

Luedloff has followed in her father’s footsteps. Taking multiple board positions and volunteering at Grandma’s races with a water station for more than 20 years.

“I’ve been on the board of directors, i’ve been on the young athlete’s foundation board,” said Luedloff.” So yeah, it’s really important to me and to our whole family it’s really important.”

And those who helped get the Fennessy 4K up and running after last year’s cancellation know how important the race is to the family.

“This race is special to our staff because we get to come together and honor Don Fennessy and his family,” said Zach Schneider, Marketing and Public Relations Director at Grandma’s. “To see that passed down from generation now Kellie and her family are here running and participating. So that’s fantastic to see.”

Luedloff went through the course with her family and friends, catching up after a year apart. She also thinks about everything her father has done for races in the Twin Ports.

“I had someone ask me a couple years ago, ‘ does it upset you to have people talk about your parents?’ and it’s like, ‘no,’ said Luedloff. “I find that just amazing because in the end, we all want to have touched so many people that I guess isn’t there really a better tribute to anybody?”

Luedloff continues to grow her involvement with the races put on by Grandma’s. She will soon be joining their staff in a full-time position.