UWS Tennis Splits Nonconference Match With Minnesota Morris

The Yellowjacket men got the 9-0 win while the women dropped a close one 5-4.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s tennis team continued its strong start to the season, getting the 9-0 win over Minnesota Morris in a nonconference match on Sunday. Highlighting wins for the Yellowjackets were Andre Luiz/Jacob Zacharias at #2 doubles, Andre Luiz at #3 singles and Jacob Zacharias at #3 singles.

Meanwhile, the UWS women dropped a tight one 5-4 to Minnesota Morris on Sunday. Winners for the Yellowjackets was Maya Callaway/Chiyono Owa at #1 doubles, Emily Wald/Olivia Roberts at #2 doubles, Maya Callaway at #1 singles, Emily Wald at #2 singles and Chiyono Owa at #3 singles.

Visit the UWS website for full results of the men’s and women’s matches.