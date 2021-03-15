Activist, Actress Jane Fonda Joins Line 3 Protest in Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. – Academy and Emmy award-winning activist actress Jane Fonda is in Park Rapids today to protest Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project.

Fonda is joining Indigenous women leaders, Winona LaDuke (Honor the Earth), Tara Houska (Giniw Collective), and others to “investigate rising civil rights and constructional rights violations connected to Enbridge’s Line 3 project.”

“My friends, the Ojibwe Water Protectors, have invited me to join them in the fight to stop Line 3. Line 3’s most serious immediate impacts will be on Indigenous peoples and their lands and waters along the line. But the increasing climate threats to Minnesota – and the planet — will be exponentially exacerbated by this pipeline. In short, Line 3 is a climate time bomb,” said Fonda.

She added, “Tar sands are the dirtiest and most expensive oil on the planet to extract, and the equivalent of 50 coal-fired power plants, or 38 million vehicles on our roads. The deadly carbon cost aside, the potential social cost of this pipeline is $287 billion over 30 years. It also flies in the face of everything that Minnesota Governor Walz and his agencies have said about improving relations with tribal communities and protecting against climate change. We are coming to Minnesota to help Stop Line 3.”

Last November, Minnesota regulators approved the final permit for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota, giving the company the green light to begin construction on the $2.6 billion projects.

Just last week the company provided an update on the project saying that the Line 3 Replacement Project is nearing a major milestone of having 50% of construction completed on the project and is on track for completion in late 2021.