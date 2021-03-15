Bell’s OT Winner Sends UMD Women’s Hockey to Frozen Four

Sam Ali,

ERIE, Pa. – Team captain Ashton Bell scored the lone goal of the game, but it would come in overtime as the UMD women’s hockey team defeated Colgate 1-0 in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Junior netminder Emma Soderberg finished with 30 saves as the Bulldogs advance to their first Frozen Four in 11 years. They will face top-seed Northeastern on Thursday night.

