Bell’s OT Winner Sends UMD Women’s Hockey to Frozen Four

Junior netminder Emma Soderberg finished with 30 saves as the Bulldogs advance to their Frozen Four in 11 years.

ERIE, Pa. – Team captain Ashton Bell scored the lone goal of the game, but it would come in overtime as the UMD women’s hockey team defeated Colgate 1-0 in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Junior netminder Emma Soderberg finished with 30 saves as the Bulldogs advance to their first Frozen Four in 11 years. They will face top-seed Northeastern on Thursday night.