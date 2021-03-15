Bulldog Pizza Excited to Get More Customers

The owner of Bulldog Pizza is happy about being allowed to have more Northlanders in their restaurant after dine-in services went down dramatically during the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – We checked in with one local dining establishment to find out how they feel about the loosening of restrictions.

The owner says this is an indication we are one step away from going back to normal.

“We’re so excited,” said Sue Wright, the owner of Bulldog Pizza. “We’ve been 50% for such a long time that 75% feels just a bit better. And dine-in slowly kind of coming back to normal, which is great. Our customers, starting to see our regular customers back again so we were thrilled.”

Bulldog Pizza will add two more booths to its existing seating area to accommodate for more customers.