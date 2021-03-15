Canal Park Brewing Stays Closed for Time Being

DULUTH, Minn. – While businesses throughout the state are preparing to expand their services, some are choosing not to open.

Management at Canal Park Brewing says their business model is designed for high volume, and they say right now, they’re losing less money by being closed than by being open. With January and February traditionally being their slower months, they decided to use the time to reset and redefine their plans.

“I mean, that’s really our goal all along is to say let’s make the best we can be and when we do open up, we want to be firing in all cylinders and really make a good product, good service, and be in the position that people say, hey, alright, we’ve got it going on here,” said Paul Kaz, the president of Canal Park Brewing.

The aim is to reopen in mid-April.

They say that with the stimulus checks along with funds from the Paycheck Protection Loan Program, staff members have been taken care of during these uncertain times.

There has also been a temporary deferral on some of their loans, which has helped substantially.

With regards to staff members, they are hoping to get about 140 to 150 people total to help man the restaurant.

Right now, they have about 80 to 90 staff.

“Financially, operationally, it’s just the prudent thing to do for us and I think that s time goes out, people will see that it was a wise move to make and we’re going to come out like I said really strong, much stronger because of it,” said Kaz.

During this off-time, Canal Park Brewing is refining its menu, stepping up its beer program, resurfacing tables and bar tops, and there are additional plans for exterior and landscaping in the near future.

Management is also looking for more staff members when they do open.

You can go to the website here. At the bottom, there is an employment option where applicants can fill out forms.