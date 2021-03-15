Caravel Autism Facility Ready for Clients

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A facility dedicated to kids on the autism spectrum will be ready to treat children starting next week.

The Caravel Autism Facility in Hermantown takes clients from 18 months to 18 years and provides evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of autism.

According to management at Caravel, there is a higher rate of autism in Minnesota 1 in 44 have autism in the state versus 1 in 54 in the country.

“We’re really passionate about intervening at a very young age,” said Zachary Campbell, the clinic director at Caravel Autism Facility. “We work with pediatricians from St. Luke’s, Essentia, and St. Louis County to really make sure that we’re flagging and identifying symptoms of autism as early as 12 to 14 months.”

Because of the pandemic, the facility is going to allow only a total of 25 kids on a daily basis because of spacing.